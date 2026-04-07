David Geffen Says He Settled Nasty Divorce With David Armstrong

David Geffen and his estranged husband, David Armstrong, are apparently looking to close the book on their nasty divorce.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the billionaire says he's reached a divorce settlement with his ex.

The terms of the settlement are not clear ... there's nothing in the documents giving any details.

We've told you all about it ... money has been a contentious point in this divorce, with Geffen saying he's paid Armstrong -- AKA Donovan Michaels -- plenty to keep him happy ... and is even footing the bill for his NYC penthouse. But the much younger model has argued the opposite and has told the courts Geffen is hiding his wealth so he can pay minimal spousal support.

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As we reported ... Armstrong also claimed Geffen treated him as "a living social experiment" and paraded him around as a "trophy to show off to his wealthy friends, under the guise of benevolence." Armstrong even filed a civil lawsuit against his former partner in July for allegedly exploiting him ... but ultimately dropped it.