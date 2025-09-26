Cal Raleigh Meets Mariners Fan Who Gifted Historic 60th Home Run Ball To Kid
Turns out, the story of Cal Raleigh's 60th home run ball has a happy ending for all involved parties.
The Mariners revealed on X they invited the man who initially caught the souvenir to T-Mobile Park on Thursday evening in order to thank him for the way he unselfishly gave up the memento to a kid.
Raleigh ended up having an on-field meet and greet with the guy -- who MLB.com says is Glenn Mutti-Driscoll, a licensed hydrogeologist -- and during their chat, the Seattle star actually gifted him a signed bat.
"Glenn," Raleigh's autograph read, "thanks for being a good guy & nice catch!"
Raleigh also posed for pics with Mutti-Driscoll and his family ... before he eventually helped lift the Mariners to another victory over the Rockies later Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the kid who Mutti-Driscoll passed off the historic ball to also got some Raleigh merch in the deal.
A moment that will live forever.
According to the boy's father, Galan Ruelos, the Mariners traded the kid an autographed Raleigh bat for the piece of history.
So, the ball -- which an auction expert told TMZ Sports is worth around $200,000 -- is now in Raleigh's possession ... which means his potential American League MVP award could have some nice company on the catcher's mantle soon.