Cal Raleigh Meets Mariners Fan Who Gifted Historic 60th Home Run Ball To Kid

Turns out, the story of Cal Raleigh's 60th home run ball has a happy ending for all involved parties.

The Mariners revealed on X they invited the man who initially caught the souvenir to T-Mobile Park on Thursday evening in order to thank him for the way he unselfishly gave up the memento to a kid.

Raleigh ended up having an on-field meet and greet with the guy -- who MLB.com says is Glenn Mutti-Driscoll, a licensed hydrogeologist -- and during their chat, the Seattle star actually gifted him a signed bat.

"Glenn," Raleigh's autograph read, "thanks for being a good guy & nice catch!"

Raleigh also posed for pics with Mutti-Driscoll and his family ... before he eventually helped lift the Mariners to another victory over the Rockies later Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the kid who Mutti-Driscoll passed off the historic ball to also got some Raleigh merch in the deal.

A moment that will live forever. pic.twitter.com/xDpUmgShV6 — Seattle Mariners - y (@Mariners) September 25, 2025 @Mariners

According to the boy's father, Galan Ruelos, the Mariners traded the kid an autographed Raleigh bat for the piece of history.