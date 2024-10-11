Sexy Stars in Orange Swimwear ... Hey Gourd Lookin'!

Orange you pumped to see which sexy stars are rockin' orange swimwear in honor of Spooky Season?! Your pumpkins may not be lit up yet, but these hot celebs with their rockin' bods are bound to burn in your memory 🎃 ...

Sweet like pie, stars like Kylie Jenner are givin' their followers pumpkin to talk about, while Emma Hernan is "selling" orange sweetness -- donning a high-cut stringy bikini, and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton sported some orange trunks that hit in all the right spots.

Emily Ratajkowski snapped a sexy selfie, staying on trend and on theme -- wearing a teeny tiny orange bikini paired with a black cowgirl hat ... hot diggity dog!

When on a boat ... pro boxer Conor McGregor flexed on 'em and let it all (almost) hang out -- posing not so politely in his orange speedo 😜.

And taking the podium in orange, both Simone Biles and Saweetie hit the mirror-selfie game STRONG with Simone tied up in an orange one-piece and Saweetie giving curves in a two piece.