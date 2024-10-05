Famous Floaters -- See the Buoyant Babes 'N Studs

Ain't no worries when you're in Hollywood and living under the sun year-round ... As sweater weather approaches, warm up to these famous floaters who are in the water spread eagle and soaking up the sun so buoyantly!

Floating faces like Andy Cohen sprawled out sunbathing next to shredded bestie Mark Consuelos, while Alessandra Ambrosio looked fin-tastic in a red 'suit belly up in Hawaii, and Dane Cook anchored down in his pool and showed off his pro-floating skills!