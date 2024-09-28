September 2024 Hot Shots -- Summer Stars go Out With A Bang!

And that just about wraps up Summer 2024, but before we say farewell to the hot sunny days and shredded beach boys n' baes ... Take a September stroll and see which stars lit the fuse on the season ... and went out with a BANG!

Celebs like Gabrielle Union BROUGHT IT and showed off a sexy shower selfie on vacay, Chloe Bailey was fierce in feisty in her animal print 'suit, and you could ring out your beach towel on Bretman Rock's rock-hard abs!