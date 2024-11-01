Celebs Doing Halloween With The Fam ... See All The Household Costumes!

These spooky stars decked out in Halloween costumes with their entire household, and it's a family affair! Why go to the club for Halloween when you can walk the neighborhood with Hollywood's cutest crews!

It was a Mario Bro's party with Jersey Shore's Deena Nicole who brought the pink with her finest Princess Peach costume, while her hubby and kids dressed as Luigi, Super Mario and Wario.

Tia Mowry snapped a spooky selfie before taking her and her kiddos on an alien adventure, while twin sister Tamera Mowry and her fam were feelin' "The Addams Family!"