The celebs ripped off their sexy Halloween costumes and gave nothin' but bare bones and skin all month long! These sexy celebs, lookin' oh so fine, will send chills right down your spine!

Perhaps a tad bit chilly, David Beckham still 'bent it' like he does and snapped a scruffy shirtless selfie, Kim Kardashian looked like a tasty treat in diamonds, and Brandon Flynn gave his followers "13 Reasons Why" he's so fine, sporting a pair of striped boxers!