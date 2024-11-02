What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

There's no badder witch than Halle Berry ... This icon has been givin' you pumpkin to talk about since the '90s, but today she's walking down her spooky steps to throw some switcharoos right your way!

Posing with her black cat Coco, the hot 58-year-old mama slayed her witch costume -- sporting a pair of pointed black booties and some blinding jewels ... She even slipped into some holey tights which showed off some leg!

Before she casts a spell on you, can you put your finger on the sneaky changes?