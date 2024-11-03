Babes In Bed ... Hit The Hay And Sleep An Extra Hour!

Dialing back your clock today means you gain a whole hour of zzz's and are blessed to cuddle up to these babes in bed lookin' oh so cozy! Doze on in ... hit the hay and scroll through to find yourself a 'Sleeping Beauty' bae!

Hittin' it hard, stars like Camila Cabello flashed a winking selfie from her pillow, Kylie Jenner wrapped up in a sheet and brought the glam to bed and Bebe Rexha showed some cheek in the sheets with some sexy side-eye!