Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama on 'SNL 50'

Play video content

Ryan Reynolds made a laughing matter out of his and Blake Lively's nasty legal battle with Justin Baldoni at 'SNL 50' Sunday night ... appearing briefly in a bit as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler surveyed the crowd for celebrity guests.

Check out the clip ... the "Saturday Night Live" icons ask him ... "How’s it going?" to which he quips ... "Great! Why, what have you heard?"

Fans can see Blake was all smiles as her hubby got some camera time ... though she looked like she saw a ghost when he asked his rhetorical question.

Obviously, his and Blake's drama with her "It Ends With Us" costar has been the talk of the town with neither party showing any sign of bowing to the pressures from the other side.

As you know ... BL sued the "Jane the Virgin" alum for alleged sexual harassment on set and for conspiring with his PR team to take her reputation down.

Play video content TMZ.com

Baldoni hit back ... filing a $400 million suit against the longtime couple, plus their publicist Leslie Sloane and Sloane's PR firm Vision PR, Inc. on claims of defamation and civil extortion. His massive lawsuit came after he also sued the New York Times for $250 million for allegedly working with Blake and Ryan to publicly tarnish his name.

Blake and Ryan seemingly used V-Day weekend as a way to destress from the bombshell allegations ... hitting up Chris Rock's birthday party at New York City's Crane Club Saturday night.