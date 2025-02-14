Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Baldoni Surfing In Hawaii Amid Blake Lively Legal War

Justin Baldoni Hanging Ten In Paradise ... I'm Feeling Lively!!!

Justin Baldoni is turning his focus away from the Blake Lively legal war and focusing on surfing ... catching waves in Hawaii ... and looking absolutely ripped.

Check it out ... the actor is shredding waves and showing off his shredded muscles in nothing more than a pair of board shorts.

Surfing's a pretty grueling workout -- for the legs, core and upper body -- and Justin is seeing the results ... dude's looking like a total hunk.

The "It Ends With Us" actor and director has been beefing with Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds for a couple months now ... but he doesn't have a care in the world here. It's just Justin, his buddy Garrett Gee and Mother Ocean.

We saw Baldoni surfing on Maui last month as his legal war with Blake started heating up ... and now he's back in Hawaii for another surf sesh.

Justin's been open about not being in the best place after an "intense" year making a movie with Blake, going on a podcast and saying he needed to give himself time to recover, and release some stress.

Looks like Justin's found an escape in the Pacific Ocean ... surf's up!!!

