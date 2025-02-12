Blake Lively Subpoenas Justin Baldoni, Publicists for Phone 'Receipts'

Blake Lively wants to go through Justin Baldoni's phone, and she's now fired off a legal demand to get that done ... in hopes of finding a "smear campaign" smoking gun.

Blake's attorneys sent subpoenas to 3 phone carriers -- AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon -- used by Justin, publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan, "It Ends With Us" producer Jamey Heath, crisis manager Jed Wallace and Steve Sarowitz, the co-founder of Justin's Wayfarer Studios.

Remember, text messages from and between Abel and Nathan were already prominently featured in Blake's lawsuit against Justin, which alleges sexual harassment and a conspiracy to retaliate against her by destroying her image and career.

Lively attorneys Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson say the subpoenas, first reported by Variety, seek to "expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to 'destroy' and 'bury' [Blake's] reputation and family over the past year."

The words "bury" and "destroy" were allegedly used by Justin's PR team in reference to Blake ... according to their texts previously included in Blake's lawsuit.

Her legal team is strongly insinuating Justin and his attorney Bryan Freedman have not been as transparent as they claimed when they launched the website thelawsuitinfo.com ... vowing to reveal all documents related to this legal war. But, Blake's attorneys say, "We will now receive all of the 'receipts' that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. Freedman's website, and like Ms. Lively, those 'receipts' will have their day in court."

Meanwhile, Freedman is taking the latest move in stride, telling TMZ ... "Subpoenas are an ordinary part of the litigation process. What is extraordinary is what the Lively Parties are seeking. They are asking for every single call, text, data log, and even real-time location information for the past 2.5 year, regardless of the sender, recipient, or subject matter. This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims. They will find none."