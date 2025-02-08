Justin Baldoni Gets Emotional in New Interview Promo Amid Blake Lively Drama

Justin Baldoni is breaking his silence amid his ugly legal battle with Blake Lively, saying in a teary-eyed promo clip for a soon-to-be-aired interview he's had an "intense year."

Baldoni sat down with Samir Mourani -- host of the "Gent's Talk" podcast -- for an emotional face-to-face, recorded a month prior to Lively's first court filing accusing the "It Ends With Us" actor-director of sexual harassment and publicly smearing her name. As you know, Lively starred with Baldoni in the film.

In the short interview clip with quick jump cuts, Baldoni tells Mourani, “I had an intense year" and “This morning I sent a text message ... I had anxiety.”

Mourani asks why and Baldoni replies, “I haven’t talked about this yet," while appearing to wipe away tears.

The screen then goes dark before showing the interview's air date: February 10.

As we've reported ... Baldoni and Lively have been duking it out in court since the fallout from their "It Ends With Us" movie shoot.

In December 2024, Lively filed a civil rights complaint followed by a lawsuit against Baldoni for his alleged sexual harassment and smear campaign against her.

Baldoni then filed his own lawsuits -- including against the New York Times for allegedly colluding with Lively and defaming him in an article. He also sued Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of launching their own smear campaign against him.