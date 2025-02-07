Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Have No Beef, Never Have, Despite Reports

Blake Lively may have serious beef with her "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni, but she has plenty of other coworkers she gets along with ... just ask Anna Kendrick.

Despite recent reports suggesting otherwise, Blake and Anna -- who costarred in 2018's "A Simple Favor" and the upcoming sequel, "Another Simple Favor" -- are totally cool with one another ... sources close to the situation tell TMZ.

We're told there is absolutely no beef between the two actresses ... nor was there any drama between them while making the first flick, either.

Sources say the recent rumor claiming there's been secret feuding over the billing on the follow-up film is a bunch of hogwash ... since billing is established before production even starts and has NOTHING to do with either Blake or Anna.

Those close to the pair say people are simply looking for anything to stir up drama, picking apart little things and trying to turn it into something ... when it's just Blake and Anna having playful banter more often than not.