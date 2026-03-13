Rebel Wilson's PR Team Recorded Planning to Paint Producer as Sex Trafficker

Play video content Obtained by The Hollywood Reporter

A public relations team working for Rebel Wilson allegedly plotted to take down a Hollywood producer by accusing her of sex trafficking ... and they might've been caught on audio doing it.

A new recording allegedly captures Jed Wallace, the head of a crisis public relations firm, telling publicist Melissa Nathan to claim Amanda Ghost -- a co-producer on Wilson's film "The Deb" -- worked as a "madame," procuring young girls for sex with rich men.

Take a listen for yourself ... Wallace suggests exposing Ghost as the "new Heidi Fleiss" ... who, of course, infamously ran a Hollywood prostitution ring in the early '90s.

Bryan Freedman -- the attorney representing Justin Baldoni in his ongoing legal case against Blake Lively -- is also mentioned during the voice note, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Freedman was Rebel's lawyer at the time, and if the other names -- Wallace and Nathan -- sound familiar ... that's because they were also on Baldoni's crisis PR team that's currently accused of smearing Lively.

Second verse same as the first?

As for Wilson and Ghost's case ... a now-deleted website called "Amanda Ghost is a Destroyer of Worlds" accused the producer of leaving her failing music career behind by "reinventing herself as a theatrical producer alongside her husband while really procuring young women for the pleasure of the extremely wealthy.”