Justin Baldoni Calls Blake Lively 'Beautiful' in Voice Memo Before Film Shoot

With everything that’s gone down in the Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively legal saga, it’s wild to think these two were once on very friendly terms ... and this audio clip obtained by TMZ proves it.

Take a listen -- in a voice note Justin sent Blake back in the early, pre-filming days of "It Ends With Us," he thanks her for sharing pics from her costume fittings, admitting he "legit got the chills" when he saw them and telling her she "looked beautiful."

The timing is key ... this was way before cameras rolled and before they’d even cast the younger version of Blake’s character, Lily Bloom, which they also chatted about in the message.

Worth noting ... we also recently obtained a pre-shoot voice memo of Blake calling Justin a "friend" while asking if he’d consider moving filming dates.

Fast-forward a few months, and things soured between them massively ... Blake alleged Justin sexually harassed and bullied her during production, and the rest is history.