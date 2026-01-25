Justin Baldoni's Dad Shares Birthday Tribute After 'Year Full of Turmoil'

Justin Baldoni's dad Sam is still proud of his son, despite the sexual harassment allegations plaguing the 42-year-old director ... which Sam seemed to refer to as "injustice."

Sam posted a tribute for Justin's 42nd birthday Saturday, writing, "I am so proud of my son for the man he has become and how he never stops learning about life, about love, about family and friendship and about how to show up for the people he cares about most."

This paints a sharp contrast from the man Blake Lively and others say they had to work with on "It Ends With Us."

Lively claims the man Baldoni's become is actually something of a predator.

But none of the claims over the last year or so are dimming Sam's view of his son.

He wrote, “Being a new dad, I had no idea what to expect when Justin was born. His birth (our first) was not easy. [My wife] Sharon spent 34+hours in labor and we ended up [having a] cesarean. As a result, I got to hold him first and was able to put his little face against his mom’s cheek.”

Sam continued, “It was a spiritual, very exhilarating close to God kind of experience. This little guy filled our home with such joy all those years ago and to this day his presence lights up not only our lives, but all those around him.”

He also praised Justin's wife, Emily Baldoni, for being "his truly perfect partner."

Justin's mom, Sharon Baldoni, also wished her son a happy birthday, writing, "I never imagined I would see the words, ‘Justice for Justin’ from people all over the world in support of my son. I thank you all from the depth of my soul to those who have championed him to this point in these difficult times."

While Justin denies all the allegations against him, his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, hasn't ruled out a settlement.