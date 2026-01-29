Blake Lively Calls Justin Baldoni 'Friend' in Voice Memo Sent Before Film Shoot

Play video content

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are obviously no longer on speaking terms ... but they once had a solid enough rapport for Blake to call Justin a "friend" and ask if he'd consider moving up filming.

We've obtained a new 4-and-a-half-minute-long voice message which BL sent to JB prior to shooting "It Ends with Us" ... which starts with her detailing her wildly hectic schedule.

Lively says she's bitten off more than she can chew professionally ... trying to sneak in a movie right before filming 'IEwU' despite still looking for child care.

The actress says she's locked into shooting "Proxy" -- which appears to be the upcoming science fiction movie by "Pieces of a Woman" director Kornél Mundruczó -- before "It Ends with Us," but she thinks she can get the movie pushed back to give herself more time to prepare for both roles.

In addition, Blake says she and her husband Ryan Reynolds also have plans to travel together in early June ... plans they'll have to change if the "It Ends with Us" shoots on the predetermined schedule.

Basically, Lively says Baldoni -- not just her costar but also the movie's director -- would make her life way easier by changing the schedule around if at all possible.

Lively says, "None of it's your problem, that's why I'm talking to you as a friend at this point more than anything." She doubles down on making it clear there's no pressure to change the schedule ... repeating multiple times that she's fine with whatever Baldoni decides, but she just wanted to ask.

Worth noting ... this voice memo was apparently made and sent months before production started -- a production during which Lively alleges Baldoni sexually harassed and bullied her. So the audio doesn't really prove Lively's a hypocrite whatsoever ... it merely illustrates how much their relationship has soured.