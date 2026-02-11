Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Predicts Blake Lively Case Goes to Trial

Play video content TMZ.com

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will be taking their legal beef all the way to trial ... at least that's what Baldoni's lawyer is predicting.

Photogs got Bryan Freedman outside a federal courthouse in lower Manhattan following Wednesday's settlement conference, and he was asked if this case would make it to trial.

Bryan says that's where this seems to be headed ... and he's looking forward to duking it out with Blake's legal team.

As we reported ... the settlement conference was court-ordered in an effort to get Blake and Justin to hash out their differences -- a Hail Mary attempt to find a resolution before their May 18 trial date -- but the conference ended with no settlement being reached.

Blake and her camp were mum on their way out of court, in stark contrast to the Baldoni side. Justin wore a big fat grin on his mug, and Bryan was pretty chatty with photogs there.

As you know ... Blake filed a complaint against her "It Ends With Us" co-star in December 2024, alleging Baldoni sexually harassed her while working on the film.

Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds have been dragged into this mess too ... and we've told you Taylor would be called as a witness by Baldoni if the case goes to trial.