Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Arrive at Court for Settlement Conference

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni just walked into a New York City court house -- separately -- to face off in their ongoing legal battle.

Today's settlement conference was court-ordered in an effort to get the actors to hash out their differences. It's essentially a Hail Mary attempt to find a resolution before their May 18 trial date.

As you know ... Blake filed a complaint against her "It Ends With Us" costar in December 2024, alleging he sexually harassed her while working on the film.

Since then, the clash has snowballed into one of the messiest Hollywood legal battles in recent memory, with discovery from the case pulling big-name stars like Taylor Swift and powerhouse production companies like Sony Pictures into the fray.

Taylor will be called as a witness by Baldoni if the case goes to trial. We're told Taylor would be called as a hostile witness, meaning that because she clearly had a bias against Baldoni, his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, can really put her on the hot seat by asking leading questions.

The Grammy winner is friends with Blake, and the two texted at length about Baldoni.