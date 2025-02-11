Blake Lively Says She Likes To Take Control of Movies

Play video content Forbes

Blake Lively presents like she's just a cute actress ... but once she gets the role, she likes to take over the movie.

The "It Ends With Us" star revealed her secret plan to assume creative control after she gets a gig in a resurfaced interview that's shedding new light on the Justin Baldoni beef.

Blake was at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in 2022 when she copped to rug pulling directors, writers and producers.

She says she's only fulfilled with acting when she can have a strong say in the script, story, character and wardrobe ... but she hides that fact until she shows up on set and it's not enough for her to stand on her mark, look cute and say her lines.

Blake says her motives sometimes rub folks the wrong way ... to the point where she even asks herself, "Am I the a**hole?"

Lively says some movies welcome her creative input, while other sets seethed when she tried to assert herself into a position she wasn't hired.

Thing is ... Blake says she always presents herself as a happy-go-lucky actress excited to just get a gig ... and then the control freak in her comes out when production gets underway.

It's a pretty interesting admission, especially with the hindsight of Blake's creative differences with actor-director Baldoni on "It Ends With Us."

