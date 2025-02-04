Justin Baldoni Rips Blake Lively, Says Judge Didn't Rule in Her Favor

Blake Lively's living in a fantasy land when it comes to the first court date in the Justin Baldoni case ... at least according to his camp.

Justin's "It Ends With Us" costar and legal foe believes the judge ruled in her favor at Monday's hearing ... but Baldoni's side has a completely opposite takeaway.

Sources close to Justin's team tell TMZ ... "The judge did not rule in Ms. Lively's favor, what they had asked of the court was a gag order, for Blake not to be deposed by Bryan and for the entire case to be dismissed against them -- none of that happened."

The sources add ... "Therefore the court did not rule in her favor. Private individuals have suffered hugely due to celebrity Ms. Lively's vastly untrue claims and they too, are looking forward to their day in court to show the truth."

The Baldoni camp is responding to our Blake sources ... who told us she was looking forward to her day in court, feeling grateful the judge "ruled in her favor" and brushing off Justin's countersuit as a "sideshow."

As you know, Justin's attorney, Bryan Freedman, duked it out with Blake's lawyers in a New York federal court on Monday. During the hearing, the judge required Blake and Justin's legal teams to abide by New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which prevent lawyers from making statements with a "substantial likelihood" they could taint a jury. Still, the rules afford attorneys the opportunity to talk with the media to protect their clients from negative publicity.