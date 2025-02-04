Blake Lively Eager for Her Day in Court, Rips Justin Baldoni's Claims as 'Sideshow'

Blake Lively is emotionally zapped, but more than eager to get her day in court for the Justin Baldoni case ... where she is confident her facts will overcome his "sideshow."

A source close to Blake tells TMZ ... the whole Baldoni drama is taking a deep emotional toll on Blake and her family, causing her and Ryan Reynolds severe anguish, which allegedly started way back on the set of "It Ends With Us" ... and she wants to get this all buttoned up.

Blake and Justin's legal teams were in court Monday for the first time since she sued him for sexual harassment and he fired back with his counter suit against her and the New York Times ... and we're told Blake is grateful with how the first hearing played out.

Our sources say Blake feels the judge ruled in her favor by tamping down on Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, warning him to quit making outlandish comments in the media that could potentially contaminate a jury pool. Of course ... her lawyers also have to abide by the court ruling.

We're told Blake is more than ready for her day in court ... 'cause she wants to address her serious allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation ... as opposed to Baldoni's "counter claim sideshow," which her side argues revolves around the final edit of the movie. Lively and Baldoni costarred in "It Ends With Us," which was directed by Baldoni.