Justin Baldoni Scores Legal Win Over Blake Lively, No Gag Order for His Lawyer

Justin Baldoni just scored a legal win over Blake Lively ... because the first court hearing in their beef ended without a gag order for Justin's lawyer.

The "It Ends With Us" stars had their legal teams go before a judge Monday in New York for the first time since Blake filed her $250 million sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin, who fired back with his own $400 million defamation suit.

Blake's been trying to get Justin's attorney, Bryan Freedman, to stop blabbing about the case in the media ... but the judge denied her request, even with Lively's lawyers putting on a full-court press.

Monday's fiery hearing featured Blake's lawyers attacking Freedman, claiming he's being way too chatty about the case in public, giving them little wiggle room to respond in the court of public opinion.

Blake's lawyers also complained about Justin's new website dedicated to the case ... telling the judge they think it's "improper."

Freedman defended his conduct, saying Blake's team is doing the same thing ... citing the New York Times article where Blake first made her sexual harassment claims against Justin. He says the paper only gave Justin 12 hours of notice of their hit piece and says Blake's team was behind the story ... though the judge says there's no evidence that's true.

The judge dealt another blow to Blake when he told her lawyers she doesn't get to choose who deposes her. As we first reported, Freedman claims Lively and her legal team don't want him to take her deposition.

Blake and Justin's respective lawsuits are being consolidated into one case here ... and the judge says the trial is expected to start in March, unless they settle or the case ends up being litigated in the press.