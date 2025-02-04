Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Smiling Big in Selfie Amid Justin Baldoni Legal War

justin baldoni blake lively ryan reynolds
Getty Composite

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively aren’t losing sleep over their legal battle with Justin Baldoni -- they’re all smiles in a new couple’s selfie!

Shared by the "Deadpool" star on IG Monday, Blake looked fab snapping the pic while Ryan kept her close, arm wrapped around her, on a dimly lit street -- showing he's got her back and, judging by those grins, feeling confident they’ve got this legal conflict in the bag.

blake lively and ryan reynolds

The selfie is posted in the middle a string of pics -- including one of Ryan visiting Elihu Yale’s tomb in the UK and another from a Q&A at The Paley Center in NYC -- showing he’s booked, busy, and treating this lawsuit war like no biggie.

Getty

RR’s posts don’t hint at the fact that Blake's caught up in a sexual harassment lawsuit against her "It Ends With Us" costar, Baldoni.

Justin-Baldoni-Blake-Lively-Timeline-Thumbnail
A TIMELINE OF DRAMA
TMZ.com

JB hit back with a $400 million defamation suit, and things have been heating up. New docs filed by the actor obtained by TMZ claim the "malicious and reckless" defamation against him started as early as October 31.

020325_michael_gottlieb_kal
SO FAR, SO GOOD
TMZ.com

In a recent court hearing, a New York judge declined Lively's request to impose a gag order on Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, instead instructing both parties to adhere to professional conduct rules to avoid prejudicing the jury.

justin baldoni blake lively shutterstock sub swipe
Shutterstock / Christopher Peterson

The trial is scheduled to begin in March 2026.

