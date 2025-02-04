Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Smiling Big in Selfie Amid Justin Baldoni Legal War

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively aren’t losing sleep over their legal battle with Justin Baldoni -- they’re all smiles in a new couple’s selfie!

Shared by the "Deadpool" star on IG Monday, Blake looked fab snapping the pic while Ryan kept her close, arm wrapped around her, on a dimly lit street -- showing he's got her back and, judging by those grins, feeling confident they’ve got this legal conflict in the bag.

The selfie is posted in the middle a string of pics -- including one of Ryan visiting Elihu Yale’s tomb in the UK and another from a Q&A at The Paley Center in NYC -- showing he’s booked, busy, and treating this lawsuit war like no biggie.

RR’s posts don’t hint at the fact that Blake's caught up in a sexual harassment lawsuit against her "It Ends With Us" costar, Baldoni.

Play video content TMZ.com

JB hit back with a $400 million defamation suit, and things have been heating up. New docs filed by the actor obtained by TMZ claim the "malicious and reckless" defamation against him started as early as October 31.

Play video content TMZ.com

In a recent court hearing, a New York judge declined Lively's request to impose a gag order on Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, instead instructing both parties to adhere to professional conduct rules to avoid prejudicing the jury.