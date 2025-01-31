Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Recharging on Vacation Amid Justin Baldoni War

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have gotten out of New York City, taking a recharging vacation ... amid a looming major court battle.

A source close to RR tells TMZ ... he, Blake and their four children are on vacation and enjoying some time as a family -- away from the stress of their ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

We don't know exactly where they're vacationing -- whether they opted for sunny beaches, snowy mountains, or a trip to watch Reynolds' Wrexham soccer team in the UK is unclear ... but, they're out of NYC ... and focusing on each other after a turbulent six weeks.

Worth noting ... we don't know when this trip was booked, so maybe it's been on the docket for months -- but, it certainly couldn't come at a better time.

As you know ... Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin last month -- claiming he sexually harassed her on the set of "It Ends With Us" and then tried to ruin her reputation.

Baldoni has fired back at the claims, calling them totally untrue ... before filing his own lawsuit against the Hollywood power couple -- asking a judge to award him $400 million. He's also suing the New York Times for a piece they ran after Lively filed her suit.

He's now releasing his communications with Blake -- including a lengthy apology message he sent her ... claiming they prove that all of BL's claims are total BS.

Justin bailed on L.A. for a vacation with his wife and kids earlier this month ... heading to Hawaii to catch a few waves -- and, he had to wade through a crowd of excited fans who saw him.

BTW ... Ryan and Blake are asking a judge to throw out the case against them -- and, while they don't know when that decision will come down, it could be ruled on as soon as Monday. Neither Blake nor Ryan will be in court that day.