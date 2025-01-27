Justin Baldoni Rips Blake Lively, Says She's Trying to Gag the Truth

Justin Baldoni is ripping Blake Lively, claiming she cherry-picked facts for the NY Times hit piece against him ... and he's planning to do the opposite to get the truth out.

Blake just filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, saying Justin's attorney Bryan Freedman is trying to taint the jury pool and influence court proceedings and public perception with his comments in the media, plus an upcoming website Justin's launching.

Bryan's firing back at Blake, telling TMZ ... the motive behind the Baldoni website is to "do the exact opposite" of what he claims Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds did "when they gave provable false information to the New York Times."

Justin's lawyer is of course referencing the NYT article they claim was part of a smear campaign against him.

Freedman says the website will feature actual text messages and unedited video -- like the one they released last week showing Justin and Blake interacting in between takes on "It Ends With Us" -- to show Blake's sexual harassment claims are bogus.

Justin's lawyer tells us ... "We will not be selective, we will not cherry pick and we will not doctor text messages."

In another shot at Blake and Ryan, Freedman adds ... "Both Ms. Lively and Mr. Reynolds do not yet understand that there isn’t one rule for them and one rule for everybody else. If they want to unethically gag the truth by threatening to wield their power in Hollywood, we will fight it every step of the way."

Blake and Ryan want a judge to gag Freedman, but he says he's not scared of them.

