Justin Baldoni's Wife Breaks Silence, Shows Husband Full Support Amid Blake Lively Drama
Justin Baldoni’s wife is speaking out and throwing her full support behind her filmmaker husband amid his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively, who has accused him of sexual harassment.
Emily Baldoni jumped on Instagram Friday, posting a family photo of her kissing Justin on the lips with their two kids around them near the ocean.
In the caption, Emily wished Justin a happy birthday after he turned 41 yesterday -- describing him as her love, husband and father. She noted, “I’d choose you again and again."
Clearly, Blake’s ugly accusations against Justin have done little if no damage to his relationship with Emily.
As you know, Blake filed a federal lawsuit accusing Justin of sexually harassing her and retaliating against her after she raised issues about his behavior on the set of their film, “It Ends With Us.” Both starred in the movie and Baldoni also directed it.
After Blake's legal filings, Baldoni responded with his own lawsuits against the actress, her husband Ryan Reynolds and the New York Times. He accused them of libel, defamation and invasion of privacy, among other things.
Taylor Swift was also swept up in the legal drama, but was only mentioned in passing and was not named as a defendant in any of the suits.