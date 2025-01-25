Justin Baldoni Won't be 'Bullied' Into Silence by 'Petrified' Blake Lively, Lawyer Says

Justin Baldoni won't be "bullied" by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, his lawyer says ... claiming their recent court filings show how scared they truly are.

Bryan Freedman -- Baldoni's lawyer -- tells TMZ ... Blake's team asking a judge for a gag order to stop Freedman and co. from talking about the case to the media is an ironic attempt to gag the truth in a case where she claims she wants all the facts to come out.

BF says the A-List couple have wielded power in Hollywood built on "pure fear" cultivated by both themselves and their powerful friends in entertainment ... but, that all ended when they reached out to the New York Times for what Freedman calls a "well calculated hit piece."

Blake worked with the media outlet, Freedman says -- which Baldoni is suing for $250 million -- to ruin the lives of his client and other "innocent individuals" ... simply because the world had seen through her public persona and no longer viewed her the same.

Freedman says Blake isn't just hurting Baldoni by accusing him of sexual harassment when he never did anything wrong ... she's also devastating the entirety of the domestic violence community by lodging the allegations.

As for the actual gag order -- which Blake's team sent a letter to the court requesting this week -- Freedman says they will always respect the court ... but "we will never be bullied by those suggesting we cannot defend our clients with pure, unedited facts."

Baldoni's attorney says they just want to show the world actual text messages and unedited video -- like the one they released this week showing the two interacting in between takes on the "It Ends With Us" set -- to contradict the sexual harassment allegations.

Freedman ends his statement with strong support for truth, adding "It seems that in a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act."

As we told you ... Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds filed for the gag order earlier this week -- claiming Freedman's making false statements about the case that are irrelevant and might prejudice a jury.

This is all connected to the $400 million lawsuit Baldoni filed against the couple accusing her of defamation, civil extortion and other allegations. Blake's team has fired back at all the claims against her, calling BS.