Raw 'It Ends With Us' Scene, Justin Claims It Refutes Blake's Sexual Harassment Claim

Justin Baldoni is staying on the offensive ... attempting to shoot down Blake Lively's allegation he sexually harassed her, by releasing raw video from "It Ends With Us" that reveals some very telling conversation between the costars.

Baldoni's team dropped nearly 10 minutes of unedited footage -- including one scene where Justin and Blake are slow dancing. Blake referenced the scene in her lawsuit against Justin, and accused him of getting creepy with comments about the fragrance she was wearing.

In the video, which has both actors mic'd up, you don't see Justin making any offensive comments or actions toward Blake. We're told his team believes this completely refutes Blake's sexual harassment claim.

What is interesting about the video ... it's a clear window to the massive creative differences that plagued the movie. Justin and Blake are speaking to each other throughout the scene -- going back and forth about camera angles, lighting and whether they should be speaking to each other or simply staring into each other's eyes.

In the final edit, only the video was used for slo-mo footage, none of their audio was used.

And, there's a reference to Justin's nose. In his lawsuit, he mentions Blake mocking the size of his nose, and saying he should get a nose job. Well, that all plays out in the video.

As they lean in for a kiss, Blake says, "I feel so 'nosey.' I mean it's just like noses" ... and Justin laughingly responds, "I know. And my nose is so big."

Their convo continues, and Blake says they need to shut down production for a month, so he can get a nose job ... but she does say, "Just kidding" at the end.