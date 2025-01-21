Heather McDonald Sounds Off on Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively Legal War

Play video content TMZ.com

Heather McDonald isn't feeling sorry for either Justin Baldoni or Blake Lively amid their legal war ... blasting the two actors for duking it out in their respective lawsuits.

We caught up with the comedian outside Craig's in West Hollywood on Monday, where she gave her candid opinion on the Hollywood drama. While Heather noted the situation has made for good content for her "Juicy Scoop" podcast, she told us both Justin and Blake are clearly in the wrong.

Watch the video ... she blasted Justin as "kind of a weirdo," and said she totally believed the actor was "creepy and inappropriate" on set ... which Blake claimed in her lawsuit against her "It Ends With Us" costar and director.

However, Heather had a hot take on Blake, too ... she called out BL for being "cringey" in the text messages revealed in Justin's lawsuit -- where she famously labeled husband Ryan Reynolds and BFF Taylor Swift her "dragons" in a "Game of Thrones" reference while trying to get her way during production.

Heather added ... "I think we know she has pretty privilege. I think we know life's been really easy for her. And I think she's kind of an ass****, too."

Heather doesn't think Justin and Blake will end up in court, though ... as she's convinced the 2 stars will settle before things get that far.