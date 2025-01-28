Heather McDonald Thinks Ryan Reynolds Is the Real Bully in Justin-Blake Drama

Play video content TMZ.com

Heather McDonald thinks fans are pointing the finger at the wrong person in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively "It Ends With Us" drama ... suggesting one A-list player was the real "bully."

We caught up with the comedian outside a Starbucks in Los Angeles, where she sounded off on Justin's viral 6-minute-long voice note -- which has left the Internet divided over whether it was totally creepy or not.

Heather, who admitted to flip-flopping between sides amid Justin and Blake's legal war, defends Justin ... applauding his "sexy ass voice" and notes the audio message actually highlights a once-cordial relationship between the 2 performers.

It's for this reason Heather thinks Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, instigated the beef between the costars ... with the podcaster wondering if the 'Deadpool' star caught wind of their flirty texts and voice messages on the couple's shared electronic devices.

She adds ... "I don't know if she was ever truly flirting with [Justin], but I think Ryan got jealous and inserted himself. And then, when the movie came out and it wasn't going their way as far as favorable press, then I think he was like, 'Screw this guy.'"

As you know, Blake and Justin have been battling it out in respective lawsuits over their differing accounts of what went down when they made "It Ends With Us."

Blake kickstarted the drama by filing a legal complaint alleging Justin, her costar and director, sexually harassed her and coordinated a smear campaign against her. JB countered with his own troubling allegations, including claims BL and RR tried to hijack the movie by using intimidation tactics.

This is why Heather believes the new voice memo actually plays in Justin's favor ... saying it paints the A-list couple as "the bullies that Justin says they are."