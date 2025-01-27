Justin Baldoni's 2 AM Voice Message to Blake Lively, 'I'm Really Sorry'

Play video content

Justin Baldoni is following through on his vow to release all his communications with Blake Lively ... revealing a nearly 7-minute apology he sent her at 2 AM while they were working on the "It Ends With Us" script.

Justin's voice note was clearly recorded shortly after the costars' now infamous meeting to discuss the movie's rooftop scene -- which Blake had rewritten -- and he's apologizing for his less than warm reaction to the changes ... saying, "I'm really sorry. I f***ed up. I will admit and apologize when I fail. I'm a very flawed man, as my wife will attest."

He continued, "I'm gonna piss you off, probably, but I will always apologize and find my way back to center. I'm sorry I made you feel that way. I will, for sure, do better."

This was the meeting where Blake had her husband Ryan Reynolds and BFF Taylor Swift cheerleading for her script changes, and Justin acknowledges their input, telling Blake ... "Damn right, you've got great friends. We should all have friends like that, aside from the fact that they're 2 of the most creative people on the planet."

Remember, in a text message to Justin, Blake referred to herself as Khaleesi from "Game of Thrones," and called Taylor and Ryan her protective dragons. In his voice message, Justin says the 3 of them together are an incredibly powerful force, and he gushes about wanting to spend time with her crafting the movie.

As we previously reported, Justin has said in legal docs, after that meeting, he felt like he needed to get on board with Blake's changes or else.

Now, there are portions of the message folks who are Team Blake might find creepy -- for instance, toward the end, Justin's telling Blake how sorry he is that she's had previous bad experiences with other filmmakers.

He calls them "f***heads" and, ironically, tells her, "That's not at all gonna be, or will be, and hopefully it's not been the experience with me. There's nothing more exciting to me that I get to work with Blake Lively and have all of her. I mean, that's what I want!"

Justin goes on to say he and Blake are the "secret sauce" to making a great movie, and then finally, around 6 minutes and 30 seconds into the message, he cuts himself off and says, "I'm sorry. You probably have kids all over you, and a baby on your boob and you're listening to me ramble."

That last part is relevant to the sexual harassment allegations Blake made in her lawsuit -- including one about Justin walking into her trailer while she was breastfeeding.

Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman says he wants to be totally transparent, and release all texts, emails and voice messages between Justin and Blake -- but, as we've reported, Blake's attorneys want the judge to put a muzzle on Freedman.