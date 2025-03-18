Ex-Secret Service Agent Backs Trump's Decision to Pull Hunter Biden Protection

Play video content TMZ.com

Donald Trump's push to revoke Hunter and Ashley Biden's Secret Service protection has found some support from an ex-Secret Service agent.

Richard Staropoli, a former special agent with 25 years in the Secret Service, joined us Tuesday to talk about backing Trump’s decision, arguing it’s an extremely costly measure and there’s no real threat justifying their need for protection.

Staropoli -- who was appointed by Trump as the Chief Information Officer for the Department of Homeland Security in 2017 -- broke down the details of Secret Service protection, explaining it’s funded by U.S. taxpayers -- and he dives deep into the costs of providing protection for Hunter and Ashley.

You’ve got to catch the video because Staropoli also spills some of his key theories, telling us he believes Trump and the White House had no idea Hunter and Ashley even had Secret Service protection.

He thinks Trump only found out about the protection from media reports on Hunter’s vacation in South Africa -- where Richard points out they're staying at extremely expensive hotels.

Richard breaks down how the price tag for his trip adds up -- an entire 18-person Secret Service detail staying with Hunter at the hotel, plus flying at taxpayers' expense, for example.