D.L. Hughley Backs Don Lemon, Says You Can't Be Black and Support MAGA

D.L. Hughley is all in on Don Lemon's take, saying he agrees -- you can be Black and Republican, but supporting MAGA? That's a no-go.

We caught up with D.L. on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and he didn’t hold back -- saying Black people know they'll be tokenized, especially since Trump’s just using Black voters, trotting them out when it suits him ... like when Stephen A. Smith claimed Black people relate to Trump because of his felony convictions.

Catch the video ... D.L. dives deeper into his examples, noting how the Prez uses marginalized groups to sanitize his stances.

When Harvey points out it's the same with MAGA members of the gay community, especially with gay marriage at risk, D.L. highlights the common trait these folks share -- self-interest over community values.

One of the key traits, according to D.L., is that they can't stay silent -- they feel the need to participate in undermining and demeaning the very people they come from.