D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer Say Black People Can Still Use Baby Oil

D.L. Hughley Diddy Didn't Ruin Baby Oil For All Black Folks ... But He Did For Me!!!

BABY OIL BANTER
D.L. Hughley and Cedric The Entertainer say Black households don't need to throw out all their baby oil in the wake of the Diddy indictment ... but don't expect to find any bottles in Hughley's house!!!

The comedians were out to dinner in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night when a photog asked them if Diddy's scandal had ruined baby oil for the culture. The feds have said they seized 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Diddy's homes, claiming it played a big part in his alleged "Freak Off" parties.

BUYING IN BULK
D.L. says as long as the baby oil is full of aloe vera and not "drugs" it's kosher ... but as far as he's concerned, he's never using it again.

It's pretty funny ... the photog tries to slip D.L. a bottle of baby oil as he's getting into his car, but D.L.'s not having it.

GOTTA HAVE IT!!!
Cedric, on the other hand, says Diddy's not changing his habits ... 'cause he's gotta have baby oil around, no matter what.

On a more serious note, photogs also asked Cedric about next week's election ... and he gave his reasons for supporting Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.

