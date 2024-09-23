D.L. Hughley Slams Janet Jackson for Comments About Kamala Harris' Race

... You have 'the Nose of a White Woman'

D.L. Hughley is making Janet Jackson the punchline of his latest roast ... after the singer publicly questioned Vice President Kamala Harris' race.

The comedian took to X as Jackson's controversial remarks picked up steam ... and the funnyman made it clear her comments were no laughing matter.

Initially, Hughley slammed Jackson's rhetoric for sounding like "a Trump rally." For those who may not know, Donald Trump has previously questioned Harris' racial identity ... suggesting this summer that the Democratic nominee "happened to turn Black" for political advantage.

Hughley laid into Michael Jackson's sister for seemingly fueling this narrative -- and even took shots at the music legend's physical appearance.

He added ... "It's a little ironic to question whether someone is black while you're breathing through the nose of a white woman!"

Hughley doubled down on his shade, too ... adding in a follow-up post that Jackson "looks the way she does cuz she has a plastic surgeon."

He continued ... "All I know is #Kamala looks like she did when she was in Oakland! But Janet don't look like she did when she was Penny [on 'Good Times']! What the hell was in that iron??"

Jackson has yet to apologize for incorrectly claiming Harris' father was white ... even shooting down one unauthorized apology that claimed to come from her camp.