D.L. Hughley Says He Might Find Luigi Mangione Not Guilty If He Was on Jury

D.L. Hughley says he would have a lot to think about if he were a juror in Luigi Mangione's trial ... telling us he might even go so far as to find the accused United Healthcare CEO murderer innocent!!!

The comedian joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and we asked him about the cult-like following Luigi has, even though the feds claim Mangione gunned down Brian Thompson in cold blood in Manhattan in December.

D.L. says he absolutely understands why Luigi has a lot of supporters out there ... he feels Americans are so fed up with the health insurance agency and are so accustomed to gun violence in their everyday lives that Mangione's alleged murder isn't a big deal to many.

Problem is ... murder doesn't seem to be an appropriate, or civilized, recourse ... and we push back on a lot of what D.L. is saying here.

But D.L. doubles down and even raises the stakes ... he says if he was on the jury in the upcoming Mangione murder trial, he would have to give the prospect of finding Luigi not guilty some serious thought.

We'll let D.L. explain his reasoning here ... the guy's got an interesting perspective for sure.

