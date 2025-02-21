Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Luigi Mangione Court Appearance Has People Flocking From Across U.S.

Luigi Mangione 'The Perp Walk Pissed Us Off!!!' Folks Flock to Courthouse

Published | Updated
luigi mangione with fans of his around
Getty Composite

Luigi Mangione is about to go before a judge ... and the NYC courthouse is packed to the gills with folks who traveled from across the country to get a glimpse of the man accused of killing a healthcare CEO.

022125_luigi_fans_kal
SHOWIN' UP FOR LUIGI
TMZ.com

The accused killer's first court appearance since December is happening today on the 15th floor of a Lower Manhattan courthouse, where people waited for hours in the freezing cold just for a chance to get inside and see Luigi.

luigi mangione heliport
Getty

One of those hopefuls is Brooke Warner ... a 28-year-old woman from Utah who tells us she flew to the Big Apple with her fiancé just for Luigi's hearing.

Brooke says they got in line at 7 AM and wanted to show solidarity with Luigi ... she says his case is becoming politicized and hopes his mass of supporters are enough to pressure officials and media to "treat him fairly."

Luigi Mangione-INLINE-HULU

Case in point for Brooke ... "We want everyone to know the perp walk pissed us off."

Mason Dipietro, a 22-year-old college student, took a bus from Massachusetts and got in line at 5 AM ... telling us he's there because he wants Luigi's case to lead to healthcare reform.

Luigi Mangione -- The Scene Outside Court
Launch Gallery
Scene Outside The Court Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

Mason says he doesn't know if Luigi was the gunman who killed Brian Thompson, but he doesn't think Mangione is getting a fair trial ... and says he's innocent until proven guilty.

Lauren Davidson-Ibarra traveled all the way from Los Angeles ... she was one of the first 5 people in line at 3 AM, and says she's an attorney who wants to observe the case in person.

122324_luigi_mangione_court_kal 12/23/24
PLEADING NOT GUILTY

Lauren says Luigi's case is fascinating and she wants to see him with her own eyes.

For others, the commute was a lot shorter ... a 60-year-old local who came by herself and got in line at 5 AM tells us she's here because she's upset with the U.S. healthcare industry ... which she says is a for-profit system where a select few are getting rich off the deaths of innocent people.

luigi-mangione-timeline-video-thumbnail-1280x720
LUIGI MANGIONE: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS
TMZ.com

Like most people waiting for Luigi, she says he's not getting a fair shake ... telling us the terrorism charge is "completely outrageous," and the first-degree murder charge isn't warranted either.

This will be Luigi's first public sighting since December ... and it will be interesting to see how he looks after a couple months in jail.

related articles