D.L. Hughley Says Kanye's Musical Talent Is Undeniable, but Hatefulness Is Too Much

D.L. Hughley ain't holding back about Kanye West ... saying he's undeniably hateful given his track record. But when it comes to music, he says you can’t deny the man’s a genius.

We caught up with D.L. on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, and he made it clear that Kanye’s comments about Black and Jewish people don't sit well with him at all, but when it comes to music, the guy’s got serious talent.

Ye's talent aside, D.L. ain't buying the excuse that Kanye’s behavior is all because of his mom, Donda, passing in 2007 ... telling us that when tragedy really drives some people insane, they end up sleeping on a park bench or under a bridge -- and don't get the kind of passes Ye keeps getting, because of his talent.

D.L. also makes a point about selective outrage -- saying folks were still hitting up Kanye’s concerts and buying his merch after he made offensive comments about others. But the moment he crossed a line that felt personal to them? That’s when they decided to be mad.

Catch the whole clip -- 'cause D.L. breaks down how talent can be so mesmerizing, it makes people overlook even the worst things someone has done.

At the end of the day, there’s no excuse for Kanye’s controversial and offensive rants -- period.