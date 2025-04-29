D.L. Hughley Slams Saquon Barkley, Other Eagles for Visiting White House

Play video content TMZSports.com

D.L. Hughley says any Black person who visits President Donald Trump in the White House doesn't understand or care about Black issues ... specifically tearing into Saquon Barkley for going with the Eagles to the president's residence.

The comedian joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday ... and, he ripped into the members of the Philadelphia Eagles who decided to accept the president's invitation to celebrate their championship at the White House.

D.L. specifically took aim at the Black players who attended -- especially running back Saquon Barkley -- claiming he can always tell from looking at a Black person if they're really paying attention to Black issues or not.

Hughley says Saquon just looks and acts like someone who doesn't care about the problems of the Black community ... calling him "indifferent" to the issues.

When asked if you can separate the honor of a White House invitation from the person giving the invite, Hughley says heck no -- 'cause he says Trump is not an honorable man, and he's totally tainted the honor.

Hughley decries Trump for "erasing" prominent Black figures from history like Harriet Tubman and Jackie Robinson ... adding Trump doesn't have any semblance of respect for Black people -- refusing to even apologize for the full-page newspaper ads he took out against the Central Park 5 back in 1989.

D.L. gave us a whole lot more raw thoughts ... so, check the clip out to hear everything he's got to say.

It's fair to assume Hughley went after Saquon specifically because he's one of the biggest names on the team ... alongside Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown -- who both didn't visit the White House.

Saquon defended his choice by claiming he was showing respect for The Office of the President ... but, it sounds like D.L. thinks that ain't an excuse.

We've reached out to Saquon about Hughley's comments ... so far, no word back.