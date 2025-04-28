Saquon Barkley Defends Donald Trump Visit, 'I Respect The Office'

Play video content C-SPAN

Saquon Barkley is addressing the backlash he's received for hangin' with Donald Trump on Sunday ahead of the Eagles' White House visit on Monday, making it clear he respects anyone who holds the office of the President!

The Philadelphia Eagles star running back was spotted with POTUS this weekend, playing golf at his club in Bedminster, chitchatting at lunch, and even flying on Marine One -- the presidential chopper -- with Trump.

47 even joked he wanted to race Barkley, but decided not to. Smart!

Despite it appearing to be a friendly meetup by all accounts, the encounter stirred up controversy among Barkley fans, with one even calling it a "terrible and disheartening decision" by Saquon.

"Money and power corrupt the soul," the fan said, "and it’s sad to see Saquon willingly take part in it."

Well, the Super Bowl champ isn't apologizing for sitting down with the leader of the free world ... standing by his decision.

"Lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley wrote Monday on X.

"Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with [Barack] Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump!"

Barkely, 28, ended the message, "Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Will Jalen Hurts visit the White House next week? pic.twitter.com/a82rZwnK0a — TIME (@TIME) April 25, 2025 @TIME

The Eagles are set to visit 1600 Penn. Avenue today to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs ... and while Barkley's attendance is certain, it's unclear if his teammate, QB Jalen Hurts, will join him and the other guys.