Jalen Hurts Skipping Eagles' White House Visit, 'Scheduling Conflicts'

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without their Super Bowl MVP when they visit President Donald Trump's White House on Monday ... with Jalen Hurts reportedly missing the event due to "scheduling conflicts."

It shouldn't come as a major surprise ... considering the All-Pro quarterback was noncommittal when asked about the honorary trip to 1600 Penn to celebrate February's big win.

While Hurts hasn't come forward with his actual reason for not going -- it's fair to speculate whether it has to do with who's sitting in the Oval Office ... even though Hurts himself hasn't spoken much about his political stance in the past.

The rest of the Eagles -- who were invited before getting their offer rescinded by No. 45 back in 2018 -- are slated to be there as of now ... and Saquon Barkley even got a head start on the festivities by golfing with POTUS, which he defended in a social media post on Monday.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley said. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day 😂"