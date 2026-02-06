Nancy Guthrie Alleged Ransom Letter Makes It Seem Like She's Being Held Near Tucson

Play video content TMZ.com

The alleged ransom letter in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping has a few details that make it seem like she hasn't been taken too far from the Arizona home where she was abducted ... and that should narrow the search radius for law enforcement.

If the letter is legit, and the FBI and Savannah Guthrie have already talked about it publicly, it offers some clues into where Nancy may be.

There's a demand of millions in bitcoin for Nancy's safe return ... and there's a timeframe for how long it would take Nancy to be returned to Tucson after getting the money.

It seems Nancy would be driven back to Tucson -- getting on a plane would require Real ID, and the jig would be up -- and if you look at a timeframe, you can draw a radius around Tucson and get a feel for where she may be held captive. The transport wouldn't be speeding, and that helps create the search radius, too.

Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and slivers of Kansas and Oklahoma all would seem to be places Nancy would be ... a big area for sure, but at least it's a defined area for law enforcement. There are also parts of Mexico in the radius, but that would require border crossings both ways.

A couple other things ... the letter, which was sent to TMZ on Tuesday, is very well written ... there's structure and detail, and it appears to be done by someone who is educated and spent time crafting it.

TMZ and a couple local TV outlets in Tucson were sent the letter ... and Harvey Levin explains why it's his opinion that it feels like there's a connection between the letter, kidnapping, and Tucson.