Savannah Guthrie Response to Alleged Ransom Note Comes Before Looming Deadline

Play video content TMZ.com

Savannah Guthrie's video response to an alleged ransom note for her abducted mother Nancy is fascinating on a number of levels ... including timing.

TMZ received an alleged ransom note Tuesday, demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin in exchange for Nancy's safe return ... and Savannah uploaded a video Wednesday where she told the alleged captors she was ready to talk and needed proof of life on Nancy.

Play video content Instagram / @savannahguthrie

Thing is ... the ransom note we forwarded to law enforcement made it clear there wouldn't be any "talk" and it gave some tight deadlines with an element of "or else."

There are also references to 2 items in and around Nancy's house ... we're told by sources connected to the investigation the descriptions are accurate.

Savannah's video comes with one of those deadlines looming.

It seems Savannah is taking the alleged ransom note seriously ... even though it's curious the note was only sent out Tuesday, about two days after Nancy was first reported missing.

Nancy has a pacemaker and is said to be without daily medication she needs to stay alive ... so the timing of the note raised our antennas too.

Savannah also made sure to humanize Nancy in the family video ... and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.