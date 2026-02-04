Savannah Guthrie Responds To Alleged Ransom Note, Wants Proof of Life

Play video content Instagram / @savannahguthrie

Savannah Guthrie says she's aware there's an alleged ransom note demanding payment for the return of her kidnapped mother, Nancy Guthrie ... and she says she's ready to talk on one condition.

In an emotional video posted on her social media Wednesday, the 'TODAY' anchor says before there can be any movement on meeting the alleged ransom's demands, she's pleading to know Nancy is alive ... and she says the rise of A.I. makes it harder to confirm if any photos, audio or videos of Nancy are legit.

TMZ was sent an alleged ransom note Tuesday and forwarded it to law enforcement. The note demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy, and it gave a tight deadline with an element of "or else" while also describing some things about her and her home.

In the video, Annie Guthrie is seated next to Savannah ... who had her home reportedly searched by agents Wednesday ... unclear when this video was recorded, but Savannah only recently uploaded it.

Savannah and her siblings say they've lost the light of their lives ... and they want their mother to know they love her and are thankful for all the support and rescue efforts.