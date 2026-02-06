Hoda Kotb Says Everyone Is 'Praying' for Nancy Guthrie's Return on 'Today'

Hoda Kotb returned to "Today" on Friday ... and said the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy are "breaking my heart."

The television anchor -- who anchored "Today" with Savannah from 2018 to 2025 -- had plenty to say about her former co-host's missing mother.

Everyone is "hoping and praying for Nancy’s safe return." Hoda added ... "There’s been a massive show of support, from vigils to people offering positive thoughts online and just a lot of hope."

"We’re all so close with her, and we all want to help her," she continued." “We’ll be patient and put prayers up, and that’s all we can do."

Nancy was last seen at dinner Saturday night ... she was reported missing Sunday, Feb. 1, after missing church, and things only got worse from there ... because we learned she was forcibly taken from her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona, about 6 miles northeast of Tucson, in the middle of the night.

TMZ received an alleged ransom note for Savannah's mother, demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin for Nancy's safe release ... deadlines were also set in the note, which we forwarded to law enforcement.

Savannah and her siblings posted an emotional video on Wednesday to acknowledge the note ... and to ask for proof of life. Authorities have said it's up to the Guthrie family to decide if they want to pay the ransom demand.

The first deadline lapsed at 5 PM in Arizona on Thursday, and there's a second deadline set for Monday, February 9th.