Sherri Shepherd's Daytime Talk Show Will End After Four Seasons

Sherri Shepherd's gonna have a bit more free time on her hands soon ... because her daytime talk show's going to end later this year.

Debmar-Mercury, which produces the actress' show, "Sherri," announced the show would be ending following the end of its fourth season, which will conclude later this fall, Variety reports.

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said the cancellation was "driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production -- which has found strong creative momentum this season -- or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd."

The thing is, the show might not be gone for good ... because its producers "intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms."

"Sherri" was renewed for a fourth season last May, and Shepherd told Variety last year she was excited about "raising the bar and turning up the volume" for her new set of episodes.

Shepherd began hosting "Sherri" back in 2022 ... her show took over the slot previously held by "The Wendy Williams Show."