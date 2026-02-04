Mary Carillo Will Replace Savannah Guthrie at 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Mary Carillo's going to be catching plenty of Olympic-level spectacle soon, because she's going to serve as the cohost of NBC's 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games' Opening Ceremony coverage ... in lieu of the original cohost, Savannah Guthrie.

Carillo, who will be working the Olympics for her 17th time, was picked to replace Guthrie on Wednesday. She'll share hosting duties with Terry Gannon.

NBC Olympics Production President and Executive Producer Molly Shannon confirmed the news ... "We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented commentators who will step in and fill these roles. Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller. She and Terry will lead the American audience through one of the world’s greatest global moments."

Carillo will stick around after the Opening Ceremony ends and serve as a Games reporter for NBC.

ICYMI ... Guthrie bowed out of cohosting the Opening Ceremony for NBC on Tuesday -- her mother, Nancy, disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona this weekend. Savannah's focused on being with her family at the moment.

Investigators say Nancy was taken from her home in the middle of the night.