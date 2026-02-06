Savannah Guthrie's NBC Family Send Her Love From Olympics Amid Search for Mother

Play video content NBC

Savannah Guthrie was heavy on her colleagues’ minds this week ... with the NBC team covering the 2026 Winter Olympics taking time on-air to honor her as her family faces a nightmare back home.

As expected, "Today" show host Savannah pulled out of the Milan-Cortina coverage, with Terry Gannon and Mary Carillo stepping in Monday and making it clear their "important, beloved" teammate was deeply missed at the Opening Ceremony.

Carillo got emotional while speaking about Savannah’s love for covering Olympic opening ceremonies, adding, "Right now, of course, Savannah and her family are in unspeakable, unfathomable pain. We know in the U.S. that her extended family is legion. Savannah, my friend, it’s the same way here."

An NBC Sports spokesperson confirmed earlier this week that Savannah had stepped away from coverage, saying, "Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother."

Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen at dinner Saturday night and was reported missing Sunday, Feb. 1, after failing to show up for church ... and the situation escalated when authorities revealed she was forcibly taken from her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona, about 6 miles northeast of Tucson, in the middle of the night.